Magsasaka namatay matapos madaganan ng puno ng niyog sa Quezon

PATAY ang isang magsasaka matapos madaganan ng isang puno ng niyog sa Mulanay, Quezon kahapon ng madaling araw sa kasagsagan ng pananalasa ng bagyong ‘Nina.’

Sa isang ulat, sinabi ni Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police director, na nabagsakan ang biktimang si Gregorio Reforma, 43, ng nabuwal na puno habang inililikas ang kanyang pamilya mula sa Barangay Sta. Rosa ganap na alas-2 umaga. “We’ve done our investigation. It was typhoon-related accident. The victim’s head was crushed due to the strong impact of the falling tree,” sabi ni Senior Insp. Bonna Obmerga, Mulanay police chief.

Tinulungan ng mga pulis ang mga opisyal ng barangay at mga barangay tanod para makuha ang bangkay ng biktima ganap na alas-8 ng umaga.

