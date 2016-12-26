Magnitude 5 lindol sa Cagayan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Habang nananalasa ang bagyong Nina, niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 5.0 ang Cagayan kahapon ng umaga.

Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang lindol alas-9:23 ng umaga.

Ang sentro nito ay 30 kilometro sa kanluran ng Calayan. May lalim itong 20 kilometro at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar.

Naramdaman ang Intensity III sa Calayan at Aparri sa Cagayan.

Intensity II naman sa Laoag, Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos at Bacarra sa Ilocos Norte. Intensity I naman sa San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte.

May naitala namang intensity ang mga instrumento ng Phivolcs. Intensity III sa Claveria, Intensity II sa Pasuquin at Laoag sa Ilocos Norte at Intensity I sa Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Ayon sa Phivolcs posibleng magkaroon ng aftershock ang pagyanig na ito.

