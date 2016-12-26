Palasyo: Maging alerto sa pananalasa ni ‘Nina’ By Bella Cariaso Bandera

NANAWAGAN ang Palasyo sa mga mamamayan na manatiling alerto sa patuloy na pananalasa ng bagyong Nina matapos naman itong dumaan sa Batangas. Kasabay nito, tiniyak ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na patuloy ang isinasagawang pagmomonitor ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) sa bagyong Nina. ” The DSWD has a total of 39,801 Family Food Packs (FFPs) on stock at its National Resource Operations Center (NROC); of which, 18,923 FFPs are available for allocation while the 20,878 FFPs are for delivery to different Field Offices,” sabi ni Andanar. Pinayuhan din ni Andanar ang publiko na regular na kumuha ng ulat mula sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) at iba pang government website o social media account.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.