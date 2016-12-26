Singer ng ‘Last Christmas’ na si George Michael pumanaw na Bandera

PUMANAW na sa edad na 53 ang pop singer na si George Michael. Si Michael na dating miyembro ng grupong Wham noong 1980s, ang nagpasikat sa mga awiting “Last Christmas” at “Careless Whisper”. Kinumpirma ng kaniyang publicist ang pagpanaw ng mang-aawit na namatay sa loob ng kanyang tahanan. Bagaman hindi pa ibinibigay ang opisyal na pahayag tungkol sa dahilan nang kanyang pagkamatay, sinabi ng pulisya na wala silang nakikitang “suspicious circumstances” sa kaniyang pagpanaw. Dalawang beses nagwagi ng Grammy Awards si Micahel kabilang na ang “Album of the Year” noong 1989 para sa album niyang “Faith”. Si Michael ay na-ospital na noon dahil sa sakit na pneumonia.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.