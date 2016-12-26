Payo kay Arnel Ignacio: Bumalik sa iskul para matuto ng tamang english

KAPAG gusto ay may paraan, kapag ayaw ay maraming kutsi-kutsi.

Last Sunday when the Entertainment Press Society (EnPress) held its traditional Christmas party. A member for four years ay apat na taon na kaming umaattend nu’n under the leadership of Jun Nardo.

Customary ang pangangalap ng mga miyembro nito ng mga raffle items.

Admittedly with sheer lack of PR, hindi kami masyadong sanay na lumapit sa mga kaibigan sa showbiz for solicitation. Consumed by timidity, taglay namin ang tinatawag na fear of rejection.

But we have a full grasp of life’s complexities these days. Bukod sa hirap ng buhay ay abala rin sa kani-kanilang mga gawain —work-related man o personal—ang mga nasa showbiz.

This year, tatlo ang aming hiningan ng kanilang generous donation. Dalawa roon ang maagap na tumugon: si Tita Cristy Fermin at si Roy Redondo ng Joel Cruz of Aficionado.

Ilang araw pa lang ay nasa amin na ang galing kay Tita Cristy, samantalang ‘yung mula kay Roy ay inihabol niya sa venue na pinagdausan ng pagtitipon ng mga manunulat.

Sa kung anong dahilan (flimsy?) o palusot, ang nangakong maglalaan ng panahon at papremyo na si Arnel Ignacio ay hindi nakarating. Kesyo manggagaling pa raw siya sa Pasig, may early morning flight pa kinabukasan patungong Bacolod para sa isang school building turnover (as part of his official duties bilang mataaas na opisyal ng Pagcor) at kung anu-anong alibi.

Pero sa kabila ng busy raw niyang iskedyul (worse than doing three movies all at the same time, hosting a TV show and performing in gigs) ay panay ang assurance ni Arnel through text na best effort ay hahabol siya sa EnPress party.

Bago rito ay nilinaw namin kay Arnel that it was to his discretion kung ano ang kaya o afford lang niyang bigay.

May kasabihan that “Beggars cannot be choosers.” Nag-iimporta, worse, nangmomolesiya lang kami, we have no right to make demands from the giver.

But let me get this straight, ang lambing na ‘yon ay paraan din sana ni Arnel na suklian ang tulong namin sa kanya for all the publicity (that have seen print dito sa Bandera, sa isa pang pinagsusulatan naming tabloid at isang broadsheet) before and after he was appointed as Pagcor official (when there were far more deserving appointees!).

Natapos ang EnPress party, we had already given up our hope na ni anino ni Arnel ay susulpot pa. Pero bago ang major raffle ay nagte-text pa kami sa isa’t isa.

Nang i-text namin that the party was drawing to its close, sukat ba namang itanong sa text kung ano raw ba ang ipara-raffle na major prize? Teka, ano’ng pakialam ni Arnel sa kung ano ang major raffle item at stake?

Would he give a much bigger prize, eh, mukhang siguradong kami na matatapos ang gabi na hindi siya sisipot, and we were right. Nary a ghost of Arnel Ignacio “haunted” the party!

Kesyo sa tono ng text niya ay parang nanghinayang siya na hindi siya umabot, echosera rin itong si Arnel Ignacio!

Nirebyu namin ang kanyang previous text messages prior to the night of the party, “Sorry because I’m loaded with so much (sic) responsibilities…!”

Naku, idagdag na rin ni Arnel sa kanyang “so much responsibilities” ang pagbalik uli sa eskuwelahan para matuto ng paggamit ng wastong Ingles, yaman din lang that nationwide school building turnover ceremonies are what keep him busy and scarce and yes, a master of alibis!

Merry Christmas na lang sa ‘yo, Arnel Ignacio!