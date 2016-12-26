Paolo sigurado nang best actor sa MMFF 2016 para sa Die Beautiful By Ambet Nabus Bandera

KUNG matindi ang labanan sa pagka-best actress, mukhang nakalaan na raw kay Paolo Ballesteros ang Best Actor trophy para naman sa kanyang pagganap bilang transgender sa internationally-acclaimed “Die Beautiful.” Magiging isang malaking kasalanan daw ng mga kritiko at huradong pipili kung sila lang ang hindi makukumbinsing runaway winner na ang TV host-comedian sa nasabing movie. Kung meron daw makakalaban si Paolo nang medyo didikit sa husay niya, yan ay walang iba kundi sina Jericho Rosales at Joel Torre sa “Septic Tank 2″, plus Joem Bascon sa “Oro” . Hmmmm, sa Dec. 29 pa magaganap ang awards night pero this early nga ay mainit nang pinag-uusapan kung sino ang mga tatanghaling winners sa gabi ng parangal.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.