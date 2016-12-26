‘Saving Sally’ ni Rhian nakakasosyal, binigyan ng Grade A ng CEB

WATCHED “Saving Sally” starring Rhian Ramos, TJ Trinidad and Enzo Marcos and we’re amazed at how the director, Avid Liongoren, was able to weave a magical tapestry with love as a subject.
With the help of 2D animation, Avid was able to win our interest in the movie. It’s artistry to perfection as Avid was telling the story of Marty (Enzo), an aspiring comic artist who is enamored with his best friend, Sally, played by Rhian.
The narrative had full use of animation which gave the movie an incomparable aesthetics which makes our viewing more pleasu-rable.
The story is as simple as it gets but the way the animation parts were played was stunning. The director was able to successfully intersperse the animation without disrupting our understanding of the narrative. Also, there were subtle comedy in the movie. Kudos to the writer, and of course, Avid.
As someone who doesn’t really appreciate anime, natuwa kami sa aming pinanood.
Rhian was perfect for the role as the damsel in distress and Enzo is equally perfect as her knight in shining armor. Magaling din si TJ Trinidad for his role na kontrabida although maikli lang ang kanyang participation.
It was also the first Pinoy movie we watched na in perfect English ang mga dayalog. Nakakasosyal ang mga lines, ha!
We’re not surprised that “Sa-ving Sally” was given an A rating by the Cinema Evaluation Board. Go watch the movie and enjoy it to the hilt.
