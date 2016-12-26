Kris: Maayos ang relasyon namin ngayon ni James dahil kay Michela!

SI Michela Cazolla ang feeling ni Kris Aquino na dahilan kung bakit gumaganda ang relasyon niya sa kanyang ex-husband na si James Yap.

Sa kanyang photo message which said “Being friends with your ex shows you two are mature enough to get over the fact that you weren’t mean to be together,” Kris put this caption.

“Before we turn the lights out- I happened to have seen this on Pinterest. The TRUTH is, @jamesyap18 & I are cordial now because of the genuine kindness & effort being given by @michelacazzola.

“She text me about New Year’s plans for Kuya & Bimb to be w/ them- saludo ako sa pag reach out nya especially in including Kuya Josh… I genuinely like her & realize that James & I were together because Bimb was supposed to come into this world- but I believe the 2 of them have built lasting love together.

“Swerte kami because she’s warm & caring towards my 2 boys & that has made it comfortable for everybody. Believe me, it’s possible to really move on enough to reach the point when you’re happy your ex husband is in a good place w/ a good wo-man whom you can consider a friend. #ThisIsReal.”

Maybe Kris has come to terms with her life. She felt that there is no room for negativity. Isa pa, masaya siguro siya sa friendship na ibinibigay ni Michela sa kanya.