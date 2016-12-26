Kim na-nad trip sa malisyosong netizen: Please tama na! Pasko pa naman!

NAIMBIYERNA si Kim Chiu when a fan posted a series of tweets which in essence was making kuwento how she and Gerald Anderson were inseparable sa party for their soap opera.

A certain Jenny Alcalde was posting messages which Kim found offensive as it was bereft of the truth.

“Wla pang go sgnal 2 post ung backhug nla ayaw daw p post n Kim@teamKCG Eto muna@prin-sesachinita@andersongeraldjr.

“Ihanda ang mga puso, pasabog ang backhug ng kime-rald sa ILAI xmas party malapit na malapit na.

“Kaya pala sumakay si @prinsesachinita sa car ni Ge after ILAI party nasa loob pala ng car si biyenan to be. Hello mommy Vangie!

“Sana may magtanong na press sa presscon nila about sa moment nila ni mommy Van-gie. Nagkaiyakan kaya sila hahaha @prinsesachinita@teamKCG!”

Those were some of Jenny’s posts which irritated Kim.

“Please STOP making up stories. Hindi po nakakatuwa. Pasko pa naman. May you find Christmas spirit in your heart,” Kim retorted.

“Pano mo ba mababasa ang side ko kung blocked mo na ako. @prinsesachinita Guilty lang?

“Ang OOA nio guys, bakit binash ko ba si Kim? Nagkwento lang ako based sa kwento sa akin. Kung hinde totoo fine, kung totoo more fine.”

Yan naman ang sagot ng fan.