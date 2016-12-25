Simbahan pinasabugan; 13 sugatan 

Labintatlo katao ang nasugatan nang sumabog ang granada sa labas ng simbahan sa Midsayap, North Cotabato, nitong Bisperas ng Pasko, at naniniwala ang pulisya na may kinalaman sa “war on drugs” ang pag-atake. Naganap ang pagsabog sa tapat ng Sto. Niño Parish Church sa Brgy. Poblacion 2 dakong alas-9:30 ng gabi, habang ipinagdiriwang ang misa sa simbahan, sabi ni Superintendent Bernard Tayong, acting police chief ng Midsayap. Sapul ng pagsabog ang patrol car ng police team na nagbabantay sa simbahan at matinding napinsala ang sasakyan, ani Tayong. ‎ Sugatan sa pagsabog si SPO4 Johnny Caballero, lider ng police team, pati ang 12 sibilyan. ‎ Kinilala ni Tayong ang 12 bilang sina Cheyserr Rosete, 28; Ronaldo Celis, 15; Arnel Silvano, 16; Jeanelyn Silvano, 31; Rigor Pedroso, 27; Jufer Asis, 26; Little Joy Singco, 33; Jonel Orquiza, 14; Jessa May Banlawi, 19; Kent Steven Pacquiao, 16; Russel Palma Jarapan, 17; at isang Lea Butan. Dinala sila sa iba-ibang pagamutan para malunasan.‎ Isinugod si Butan sa Cotabato Regional Medical Center ng Cotabato City para sa karagdagang lunas, ani Tayong. ‎ Dalawa pang sasakyang nakaparada malapit sa pinangyarihan ang napinsala din ng pagsabog, na dulot ng pinaniniwalaang granada na hinagis sa patrol car. ‎ Isang saksi ang nakapagsabi na may nakita siyang lalaking nakasuot ng striped t-shirt na naghagis ng bilugang bagay sa sasakyan ng pulisya, ani Tayong. ‎ Naniniwala ang explosives experts ng Army na ang hinagis na bagay ay isang U.S. M61 fragmentation grenade, aniya. “The motive for the attack is believed to be vendetta or retaliation to Midsayap policemen by drug personalities who have been badly affected by relentless anti-drug operations,” ani Tayong.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.