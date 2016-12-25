Red alert sa bagyo

Isinailalim sa pinakamataas na alerto ang National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council dahil sa paglapit at paglakas ng bagyong “Nina”. Itinaas ng NDRRMC ang “red alert” alas-12 ng tanghali ngayong araw, araw ng Pasko, upang masiguro ang mabilis na pagtulong sa mga lokalidad na mangangailangan, sabi ni NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad. Una dito, itinaas ang tropical cyclone warning signal No. 4 sa lalawigan ng Catanduanes, na inaasahang unang tatamaan ng bagyo. Umuusad si Nina pa-kanluran sa bilis na 15 kilometro kada ora, taglay ang hanging aabot sa 185kph at bugsong aabot sa 255kph, ani Jalad. Itinaas ang signal No. 3 sa Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, southern Quezon, at Burias Island; habang signal No. 2 ang itinaas sa Masbate, Sorsogon, Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Laguna, iba pang bahagi ng Quezon, Marinduque, at Romblon. Kahapon ng hapon ay signal No. 1 naman ang nakataas sa Metro Manila, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, southern Quirino, southern Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, Cavite, Aklan, Capiz, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, at Bantayan Island ng Cebu. Habang isinusulat ang istoryang ito ay libu-libo katao na ang naiulat na nagsilikas sa iba-ibang lalawigan, lalo na sa Bicol region. Dakong alas-12 ng tanghali’y nakapagtala ang Bicol regional police ng 6,732 pamilya o 22,987 kataong nagsilikas, ayon sa tagapagsalita nitong si Senior Insp. Maria Luisa Calubaquib. Hindi pa makapaglabas ng kabuuang bilang ng evacuees ang NDRRMC dahil patuloy pa ang pagpasok ng datos mula sa iba-ibang lokalidad, sabi naman ng operations service chief nito na si Dir. Vicente Tomazar. Umabot naman sa 10,986 katao ang stranded sa mga pantalan ng rehiyon, aniya. Isang tao na ang naiulat na nasugatan dahil umano sa insidenteng dulot ng bagyo sa Camarines Sur, ayon pa kay Calubaquib. ‎

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.