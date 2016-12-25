3 patay sa aksidente  

Tatlo katao, kabilang ang isang mag-asawa, ang nasawi sa magkahiwalay na insidente sa lalawigan ng Quezon nitong Bisperas ng Pasko, ayon sa pulisya. Nasawi ang mag-asawa matapos masagasaan ng trak sa bayan ng Tiaong Sabado ng gabi, ayon sa ulat ng Quezon provincial police. Nakilala ang dalawa bilang sina Alberto Gonzales, 35, at Luzviminda Gonzales, 32, kapwa residente ng Guinyangan. Napag-alaman ang insidente dakong alas-9:45 ng gabi, nang sumuko sa pulisya ang truck driver na si Ronell Berana, 26. Sinabi sa pulisya ni Berana na minamaneho niya ang Fuso Fighter aluminum truck (ZHS-377) sa bahagi ng bypass road sa Brgy. Lumingon nang masagasaan ang mga Gonzales. Nagkamali umano si Berana sa pag-overtake habang nasa kurbada at huminto ang kasalubong na motorsiklo ng mga Gonzales. Pero dahil sa biglang paghinto ng motor, ang mag-asawa tumilapon sa kalsada kung saan naman sila nasagasaan ng trak, ayon sa pulisya. Sinusubukan pang makipag-areglo ng panig ni Berana sa pamilya ng mga biktima. Una dito, nasawi naman ang 6-anyos na si Julia Anne Jael matapos mabundol ng Toyota Hilux (UQA-875) na dala ni Jayson Alcala sa Brgy. Poblacion 3, Sariaya, alas-7:45 ng umaga. Bigla umanong tumawid ng kalsada ang bata kaya nabundol. Dinala pa siya ng driver sa isang pagamutan sa Sariaya at pagdaka’y nilipat sa isang ospital sa Lucena City, ngunit di na umabot nang buhay. Nakaditine ngayon sa Sariaya police Station si Alcala habang hinahandaan ng kasong reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

