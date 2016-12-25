Bagyong Nina lumakas pa

Lalo pang lumakas ang bagyong Nina habang papalapit sa Bicol Region at hanggang sa Metro Manila ay naglabas ng babala ang Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Kahapon ng hapon ay itinaas ng PAGASA ang tropical cyclone warning signal no. 4 sa Catanduanes at Camarines Sur.

Signal no. 3 naman ang itinaas sa Burias Islands, Albay, Camarines Norte, katimugang bahagi ng Quezon, Sorsogon at Marinduque

Itinaas naman ang signal no. 2 sa Metro Manila, Masbate kasama ang Ticao Island, Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Laguna, nalalabing bahagi ng Quezon kasama ang Polillo Island, Romblon, Cavite, Rizal, Bulacan at Northern Samar.

Signal no. 1 naman sa Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Pampanga, Tarlac, Occidental Mindoro kasama ang Lubang, Calamian Group of Islands, Bataan, Aklan, Capiz, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte at Bantayan Island.

Kagabi inaasahan na magla-landfall ang bagyo sa Catanduanes. Tatawid ito sa Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, katimugang bahagi ng Quezon, Laguna, Batangas at Cavite.

Ang bagyo ay magdadala ng pag-ulan sa loob ng 500 kilometrong radius mula sa sentro ng bagyo.

Inaasahang lalabas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyo sa Disyembre 28.

Ang bagyo ay may hangin na umaabot sa 185 kilometro ang lakas at pabugsong 255 kilometro bawat oras.

Umuusad ito sa bilis na 15 kilometro bawat oras patungong kanluran.

30

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.