Ai Ai bumalik sa Star Cinema dahil kay Kris

TULAD ng karakter ng walang malay na si Val in a Vilma Santos melodrama (na ginampanan ni Tonton Gutierrez) whose title momentarily slipped our mind ang tila ipina-assume na katauhan ngayon kay Kris Aquino.

Balita kasing in the works na ang paggawang muli ni Ai Ai delas Alas ng pelikula sa Star Cinema as brokered by her manager, Boy Abunda.

Sa opinyon ng marami, wala na raw kasi si Kris sa sister company ng ABS-CBN supporting it with the fact that Ai Ai’s reason for leaving the network had something to do with Kris.

Sa aming pagkakaalam, Kris may have been one of several factors sa desisyon ng paglipat ni Ai Ai sa GMA. But to say that Kris was the main reason is too much heaping the blame on her which she doesn’t rightfully deserve.

Kung hindi si Kris ay sino o ano? Sa mga nakakaalala sa pelikulang “Past Tense” (ng Star Cinema), ito ‘yung Kim Chiu-Xian Lim starrer kung saan kasama si Ai Ai.

Sorry for literally dwelling on the past, but “Past Tense” was one of the most dismal box-office catastrophes of Star Cinema with first screening day figures way below the film outfit’s expectations.

Isinisi ‘yon ng pamunuan—at a closed door meeting—kay Ai Ai who, instead of giving way to Kim and Xian para mapag-usapan ang mga ito and whatever was going for them, was perceived to hype her proud real-life romantic liaison with her totoy boyfriend.

‘Yun ang isa sa mga dahilan ng ikina-bad trip ni Ai Ai, and the rest is history.

Napailing lang kami in sheer amusement sa balitang paggawang muli ni Ai Ai sa Star Cinema. Almost a year ago lang (remember?) when her movie with Vic Sotto fought a Vice Ganda-Coco Martin film tooth and nail in the MMFF.

Naging isang malaking isyu ‘yon as to which entry reigned supreme at the box-office.

Nang maglabas sila ng kanya-kanyang press release with Star Cinema claiming it had outgrossed the Vic-Ai Ai movie by leaps and bounds, mahihiya ang mga may-akda ng mga quotation books sa pinakawalang salita ni Ai Ai.

“Karma is a bitch!” sey niya at a presscon of a GMA event abroad.

Tapos, may gagawing movie si Ai Ai sa Star Cinema? So, past tense na rin ang bitchy karma?