2-piece bikini photo ni Aiko nilait ng bashers, peke raw

KUNG may pumuri sa ginagawang pagpapapayat ni Aiko Melendez, meron ding namba-bash sa aktres sa social media, lalo na sa latest photo na ipinost niya sa Instagram.
Nitong nakaraang Miyerkules ay in-upload ni Aiko sa kanyang social media accounts ang dalawang litrato kung saan ibinandera ng aktres ang kanyang katawan in two-piece bikini.
In fairness, payat na si Aiko sa nasabing photo na aniya’y resulta ng kanyang “balik-alindog” program.
Ngunit may mga nambasag sa aktres at nilait-lait pa siya. Inakasuhan nito si Aiko ng paggamit ng “too much filter” sa kanyang chakang litrato.
Sey naman ng award-winning actress, wala siyang planong makipag-away sa mga netizen na nang-ookray sa kanya. Proud lang daw siya sa katawan niya ngayon dahil pinaghirapan niya ito.
Sabi ni Aiko sa basher, “Madam, wala po filters ‘yan, yung puno mismo ang baluktot. I don’t even know why am I explaining, Gosh, do i need filters?
“Modesty aside, I need to show off what I worked hard for. Check out how much I work out too. Peace!”
