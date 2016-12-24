Carla may panawagan sa mga pet lovers ngayong Pasko By Jun Nardo Bandera

WAGAS na wagas ang damdamin ni Carla Abellana sa pagpapalaganap ng kanyang adbokasiya para sa mga hayop. Sa kanyang Instagram post, panay paalala niya na ngayong Pasko eh, bigyan din ng halaga ang alagang hayop. Mula sa PAWS Philippines ang reminders na ito ni Carla gaya ng, “Home for the holidays. Foster a shelter animal during Christmas season.” And take note, natanggap na rin ng Kapuso actress ang inorder na pet planner mula sa thepetplannerph. Inirekomenda niyang puwede itong panregalo sa mga kaibigang pet-lovers. This Christmas, iiwan muna sandali si Carla ng boyfriend na si Tom Rodriguez na isi-celebrate ang holiday sa Amerika para makapiling ang pamilya. Tutal naman, nag-last taping na ang drama series nila ni Lovi Poe na Someone To Watch Over Me. Pagbalik ni Tom, masosolo na siya ni Carla at wala nang dahilan upang pagselosan pa si Lovi Poe, huh!

