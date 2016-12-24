Magic 8 sa MMFF 2016 huhusgahan na ngayon By Jun Nardo Bandera

JUDGMENT day na bukas para sa walong entries sa 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival! Kasama nga rito ang mga pelikulang “Die Beautiful” ni Paolo Ballesteros, “Seklusyon” nina Ronnie Alonte at Dominic Roque, at “Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2″ nina Eugene Domingo at Jericho Rosales. Three hundred sixty degrees turn ang pagka-kapili ng entries ngayon. Drastic change dahil wala ang regular big players tuwing festival. Ang main objective daw ngayon ng Executive Committee ay changes sa kalakaran at pagpili ng isasalang na entries sa manonood. Lamang nga lang rito ang producers na may pera at kayang gumastos sa promotions ng entry nila. Base sa nakaraang mga araw, alam na sa showbiz kung ano pelikula ang maingay ang dating, huh! Kasi nga, hindi ipinagdamot ng mga producer ang pagbabalita sa publiko na palabas na as Pasko ang movie nila. Kahit may ginagawa rin ang Film Development Council of the Philippines upang ipamalita ang mga klase ng entries na mapapanood, kulang pa rin ‘yon. They have to work triple time upang maisaksak sa isipan ng manonood na magagandang lahat ang entries this year. Gayunpaman, wish din naming panoorin ang lahat ng pelikulang kasali ngayong MMFF! Maligayang Pasko sa inyong lahat!

