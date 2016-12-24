Kiko epal daw, inupakan sa pakikisawsaw kay James Taylor

NAKISAWSAW si Sen. Kiko Pangilinan sa pag-cancel ng concert ni James Taylor.

“James Taylor has taken a strong stand vs summary executions in the Philippines’ war against drugs. We all should,” tweet niya.

Bumuwelta sa kanya ang bashers when it got posted in one popular website.

“Kiko tutal mayaman naman kayo ni Sharon Cuneta at may mga showbiz na friends kayo, gumawa kayo ng rehab centre. Ipangalan niyo sa inyo kung gusto niyo basta magawa niyo.

“Kayo ang isang makakagawa ng difference kasi ang government nag iipon pa at wala daw natira sa end ng term ni Noy. Hindi ako sarcastic kung talagang gusto nilang tumulong pwede naman kasi sila ang mayaman, wag mag hintay sa tax payers kasi matatagalan at may ibang projects kailangan ng funds.

Kahit ang ibang college may free tuition,” said one guy.

“I cringe everytime Kiko P reacts like this. It’s as if he is not part of the government. My God! Where were you Kiko Pangilinan when I was robbed by drug addicts along Libertad during PNoy’s term. I’m crying for help silently and fighting for my life at that time. Nakakainis na lang lagi kang may boses sa mga namamatay na kesyo ganyan EJK. What about the victims?” paniwala naman ng isa pa.

“Every human being deserves a chance to live. Who are you to take away their lives? Drug lords you can eliminate, but users, no, they are also victims here. Victims of poverty,” one guy opined.

Hindi namin malaman kung bakit big deal ang pag-cancel ni James Taylor ng kanyang concert. He cancelled his concert because may stand siya against killing. Why can’t some people accept that. Kung anu-ano pang paninira ang ginagawa. May isang writer-writeran na nagsabing flop daw ang concert kaya kinansel.