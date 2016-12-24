Gretchen nilait-lait, nagmukhang gift wrapper sa suot na damit

GRETCHEN Barretto is a fashion icon.
That’s a fact. Each time she graces any occasion, conversation piece ang kanyang outfit. But it seems that her latest dress, a violet number which she wore during one of the occasions that she graced recently, was a big disappointment.
Well, at least to those who commented over it when it got posted in one popular website. Sarcastic ang comments ng netizens.
“Change hairstyle sana si Gretchen para maiba naman. Try niya side bangs or full bangs.”
“Yucks! Parang gift wrapper ang outfit! Eggplant overload!”
“Awful dress! Desperately trying to copy the late Meldy Co which she will. never be. Does not have class, elegance, breedinh abd sophistication!”
“Pag inantok sya sandal lang then nyorlog na sa abaniko.”
“Pearly shell x Pamaypay capsule collection.”
Those were some of the comments which we read.
For us, La Greta was still elegant in that dress. Only she can pull it off. Besides, ang ganda ng kulay, buhay na buhay. Only Gretchen, ay mali, pati pala si Dawn Zulueta, can carry that dress.
