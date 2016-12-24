Vhong sa pagpapalabas ng Mang Kepweng: Nakakanerbyos na di ko maintindihan! By Cristy Fermin Bandera

MAGIGING markado para sa magaling na dancer-komedyante-TV host na si Vhong Navarro ang darating niyang kaarawan sa January 4. Kakaiba ito sa nakasanayan na niyang selebrasyon ng kanyang birthday nu’ng mga nakaraang taon. Ibang-iba ito dahil kasabay ng kanyang kaarawan ang pagbubukas sa mga sinehan ng pinagbibidahan niyang pelikulang “Mang Kepweng Returns.” “Nakakanerbiyos na hindi ko maintindihan,” komento ni Vhong nang makausap namin sa telepono. “Parang excited na parang may kabog sa dibdib, dahil sa napakagandang opportunity na ibinigay sa akin ng Cineko Productions. “Sinimulan namin at tinapos ang principal photography ng movie na ang sasaya namin, walang kahit anong hassle, masarap magtrabaho sa ganitong klase ng kapaligiran,” kuwento pa ni Vhong. Maganda ang playdate ng “Mang Kepweng Returns” na pinamahalaan ni Direk GB Sampedro dahil ito ang unang pelikulang Pilipino na ipalalabas sa 2017, wala pa silang kasabay na proyektong lokal, kaya solong-solo nila ang pagkakataon. Kasama ni Vhong Navarro sa pelikulang magpapaalala sa atin kay Papang Chiquito sina Kim Domingo, Jaclyn Jose, Valeen Montenegro, Sunshine Cruz, Lotlot at Matet de Leon, Pen Medina, James Blanco at maraming-marami pang iba sa “Mang Kepweng Returns.” Maghalakhakan tayo sa mga sinehan sa January 4 at happy, happy birthday, Vhong!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.