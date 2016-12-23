P3.6 bilyong halaga ng shabu nakumpiska sa San Juan

Nakumpiska at tinatayang P3.6 bilyong halaga ng shabu sa San Juan ngayong hapon, ayon sa ulat ng DZMM. Ayon sa ulat, aabot sa 100 bag na naglalaman ng anim hanggang 10 kilo ng shabu kada bag ang nadiskubre sa isang bahay sa Mangga st. sa San Juan. Tinatayang aabot sa P6 milyon ang halaga ng shabu kada kilo, ayon sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). Naaresto naman ang dalawang pinaghihinalaang Chinese o Taiwanese national sa isinagawang operasyon.

Patuloy ang isinasagawang operasyon ng NBI para makilala ang mga suspek.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2016,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.