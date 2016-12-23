Virac inilagay na sa ‘state of imminent danger’ dahil sa bagyong ‘Nina’ INQUIRER.net

VIRAC, Catanduanes –INILAGAY na ang bayan ng Virac, Catanduanes sa “state of imminent danger” ngayong araw matapos pumasok ang bagyong Nina sa Philippine Area of Responsibility (Par).

Binigyan ni Virac Mayor Sammy Laynes ng otorisasyon ang mga opisyal para mag-cash advance para makabili ng mga food packs mula 1,000 hanggang 2,000.

Nakahanda na ang 4,500 food packs sakaling tumama ang bagyo, ayon kay provincial administrator Lemuel Surtida.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.