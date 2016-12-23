IN PHOTOS: Metro Manila Film Festival 2016 Bandera, Inquirer

INABANGAN at dinayo rin ng mga tao ang “Parade of Stars”, ang simula ng Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2016, ngayong Biyernes, dalawang araw bago ang opisyal na pagpapalabas sa walong official film entries. Naging bongga rin ang parada ng mga bituin na kalahok sa festival, habang sakay sila ng kani-kanilang float na umikot mula sa Manila City Hall at nagtapos naman sa Plaza Miranda sa Quiapo. Dati-rati ang parada ay ginagawa sa roxas Boulevard. Ang mga kalahok ngayong taon ay pinili ng bagong executive committee na ang sinusundan ay pawang mga bago ring criteria. Ang walong opisyal na entries ay ang mga sumusunod: “Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2,” “Die Beautiful,” “Kabisera,” “Oro,” “Saving Sally,” “Seklusyon,” “Sunday Beauty Queen” and “Vince & Kath & James.”

