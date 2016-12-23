9 sugatan sa sunog

Siyam katao ang nagtamo ng iba-ibang pinsala sa sunog na tumupok sa grupo ng kabahayan sa Mankayan, Benguet, Huwebes ng gabi, ayon sa mga otoridad. Nakilala ang siyam bilang sina Rudy Totanes Jr., 51; Sandy Inyaca, 48; Jerson Totanes, 23; Jomel Padiclas, 23; Leeyaza Baniaga, 16; Samuel Pagusan, 40; John Sy, 39; at isang Elshan Anongos. Karamihan sa kanila’y nagtamo ng mga sugat at pasa, habang dalawa ang kinailangang lapatan ng lunas matapos makalanghap ng usok, ayon sa Office of Civil Defense-Cordillera. Naganap ang sunog sa Aurora st., Brgy. Poblacion, dakong alas-7. Nagsimula umano ang apoy sa bahay ng isang Frinkle Domanas. Umabot sa 16 bahay na tinutuluyan ng 58 pamilya ang nasira ng apoy. Nagtulung-tulong ang mga bumbero, pulis, residente, at maging mga tiga-deliver ng tubig para apulahin ang apoy, ayon sa pulisya. Inaalam pa ang kabuuang halaga ng pinsala at sanhi ng apoy.

