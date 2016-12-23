Duterte #1 sa Google INQUIRER.net

SI Pangulong Duterte ang pinakahinahanap na tao sa Google sa Pilipinas ngayong taon, ayon sa Time magazine.

Sa artikulong “See the Most Googled Person in Each Country in 2016,” sinabi na si Duterte ay “known for waging a deadly war on drugs.”

Karamihan sa mga numero uno na hinahanap sa kani-kanilang bansa ay mga singer at artista.

Sa Iraq, nanguna sa Google si Mohammed Al-Saleh, na sumikat sa kanyang kantang “Qalb Qalb.” Sa Guatemala, ang Argentine model at TV personality na si Horacio Pancheri ang nanguna habang sa Thailand, ang sikat na South Korean actor na si Soong-Jong-ki ang una dahil sa kanyang blockbuster drama na “Descendants of the Sun.”

Nanguna naman si US President-elect Donald Trump sa 88 bansa na hinanap sa Google.

