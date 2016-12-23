Lolo namaril sa inuman: kagawad patay, konsehal sugatan By John Roson Bandera

PATAY ang barangay kagawad habang sugatan ang isang konsehal nang pagbabarilin ng matandang lalaki sa isang inuman sa Taysan, Batangas kagabi. Dead on arrival sa ospital si Mario Austria, residente at kagawad ng Brgy. Bukal, dahil sa tama ng bala sa dibdib, ayon sa ulat ng Batangas provincial police. Ginagamot naman ngayon si Taysan Councilor Luis Favorito sa isang ospital sa Lipa City dahil sa tinamong tama ng bala sa kanang bahagi ng katawan. Naganap ang pamamaril dakong alas-11:40, habang nakikipag-inuman sina Austria at Favorito sa bahay ng isang Terso Banaag sa Brgy. Bukal. Sa kasagsagan ng inuman ay bigla na lang umanong dumating ang 63-anyos na si Buenaventura Delizo at nagpaulan ng bala gamit ang isang kalibre-.9mm pistola, ayon sa pulisya. Nadakip ng mga alagad ng batas sa follow-up operation si Delizo, na kasalukuyang nakaditine sa Taysan Police Station at nakatakdang sampahan ng kaso.

