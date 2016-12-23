Jeep nakanal: 4 patay, 24 sugatan

Apat katao ang nasawi habang 24 pa, na karamiha’y menor de edad, ang nasugatan nang sumalpok at mahulog sa kanal ang sinakyan nilang jeepney sa Siayan, Zamboanga del Norte kagabi, ayon sa pulisya. Nasawi sina Nelson Deparine, 37; Arnel Arcilla, 39; Nardo Boligao, 48; at Jason Boligao, 17, pawang mga taga-Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur, ayon sa ulat ng Zamboanga Peninsula regional police. Umabot sa 14 menor de edad na 6 hanggang 17 taong gulang ang nasugatan, kasama ang 10 pa na kinabibilangan ng kanilang magulang, kamag-anak, at ang driver na si Jayward Ginggo, 32. Nagtamo sila ng bahagya hanggang matinding pinsala sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan at dinala sa Sindangan District Hospital. Sa parehong ospital din dinala sina Deparine, Arcilla, at ang mga Boligao, ngunit sila’y idineklarang dead on arrival ng mga doktor. Sumuko si Ginggo sa Siayan Police matapos ang insidente, at pagdaka’y dinala sa isang pagamutan sa Ozamis City, Misamis Occidental, kung saan siya ineskortan ng mga alagad ng batas. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-7 ng umaga sa bahagi ng National Highway na sakop ng Brgy. Denuyan, habang minamaneho ni Ginggo ang jeepney (KAJ-635) mula Dumingag patungong Sindangan. Sumalpok ang sasakyan sa gilid ng isang burol bago nahulog sa konkretong kana. Lumabas sa paunang imbestigasyon na nagloko ang preno habang minamaneho ni Ginggo ang jeepney sa isang kurbada, kaya siya nawalan ng kontrol sa manibela, ayon sa pulisya.

