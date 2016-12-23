Metro Manila direktang tatamaan ng bagyong Nina INQUIRER.net

POSIBLENG direktang tamaan ng bagyong Nina ang Metro Manila, ayon sa state weather bureau. Sinabi ni Rene Paciente, assistant weather bureau division chief ng Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) na maaaring itaas ang storm signal No. 2 o 3 sa National Capital Region (NCR) sa Lunes. “Pero depende sa intensity, pag tumama sa kalupaan pwedeng humina bago dumating sa Maynila,” sabi ni Paciente. Idinagdag ni Paciente na magiging maulan sa Kalakhang Maynila sa Lunes. Inaasahang magiging ganap na bagyo si Nina bago ito tumama sa lupa bukas ng hapon o gabi sa Bicol-Samar area. Sinabi pa ni Paciente na posibleng itaas ang storm signal simula ngayong hapon o gabi. Inaasahang magdudulot si Nina ng malalakas na pag-ulan sa Central at Southern Luzon at inaasahang lalabas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility (Par) sa Miyerkules.

