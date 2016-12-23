Ruru, Gabbi may promise sa mga nag-iyakang fans By Ervin Santiago Bandera

HEART breaking man ang naging eksena nina Alena at Ybarro sa fantseryeng Encantadia ng GMA 7 recently na nagpaiyak sa maraming Kapuso viewers, bumawi pa rin sina Gabbi Garcia at Ruru Madrid sa kanilang GabRu fans. Pinawi ng dalawang Kapuso stars ang lungkot ng kanilang mga tagahanga matapos mapanood ang mga huling eksena nila sa Encantadia na napapanood pa rin sa GMA Telebabad. Nangako kasi ang rumored couple na hindi raw sila magle-let go sa isa’t isa. Sinabi nila ito sa isang sweet na cover ng kanta ni James Arthur na “Say You Won’t Let Go” na kanilang ipinost sa kani-kanilang social media accounts. In fairness, tuwang-tuwa ang kanilang mga fans nang makita ang kanilang mga post sa social media. Napawi ang mga luhang ibinuhos ng mga Encantadiks dahil as of writing, may 250,000 Facebook views na ito—patunay na parami nang parami pa rin ang hindi rin magle-let go sa kanila.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.