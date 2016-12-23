Pia naging emosyonal nang magbalik-tanaw sa Miss U 2015

NAGING emosyonal si Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach sa kanyang mensahe para sa lahat ng kanyang social media followers and supporters ngayong nalalapit na ang grand coronation night para sa Miss Universe 2016.

Sa Instagram idinaan ng dalaga ang kanyang saloobin tungkol sa pagpapasa niya ng korona sa susunod na Miss Universe winner. Dito, binalikan ni Pia ang naging winning moment niya sa nasabing international beauty pageant last year na ginanap sa Las Vegas, Nevada.

Narito ang ilang bahagi ng IG post ni Pia, “Throwback to the night that was about to change my life forever.

“Coming into the competition, I was ready to do my best to make my childhood dream come true. I really wanted to be Miss Universe.

“But as I was doing the years of training prior that night, I realized that there was something more to attain here than personal achievement.

“I wanted to proudly represent the Philippines and bring back home the crown. This was when I was called for top 15 at the start of the competition. And behind me is yes, a baby photo of me. Shown during our short video intros,” ang mahabang caption ng dalaga sa litrato niya na kuha sa Miss U coronation night noon nakaraang taon.

Sa isa pang photo kung saan makikita ang pagrampa niya sa swimsuit competition, narito naman ang kanyang mensahe, “Let me tell you, it wasn’t cool to be the 9th country called during top 10! I was dying in anticipation. My heart was pounding and I remember thinking ‘How am I ever gonna get the chance to do final question if I don’t pass the swimsuit competition first!’

“BUT all the hardwork paid off as I get into top 10 and eventually finding out that I actually ranked pretty well for this round. Thank God for my trainers. @gymbassy and of course, the ever so strict, @johncuay. So, as a reward, I ordered a whole pizza for myself. As my celebratory meal. No regrets! Sorry, Papa J!”

Dito sa Pilipinas gaganapin ang susunod na Miss Universe sa January, 2017 at ipinagdarasal ni Pia na maging matagumpay ito para na rin sa buong sambayanang Pilipino.