SWS: Pasko magiging masaya

Marami ang umaasa na magiging masaya ang kanilang Pasko ngayon taon.

Ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station, 73 porsyento ang nagsabi na magiging masaya ang kanilang Pasko samantalang limang porsyento lamang ang hindi.

Ang nagsabi naman na hindi masaya pero hindi rin malungkot ay 21 porsyento.

Sa Pasko noong 2015, 72 porsyento ang nagsabi na magiging masaya, pitong porsyento ang hindi at 20 porsyento ang nasa gitna.

Sa tanong kung ‘mas mabuti bang magbigay o tumanggap ng regalo ngayong darating na Pasko?’ nagsabi ang 75 porsyento na mas magandang magbigay at 21 porsyento naman ang tumanggap.

Ang survey ay ginawa mula Disyembre 3-6 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,500 respondents. Mayroon itong error of margin na plus/minus 3 porsyento.

