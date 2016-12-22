Magnitude 4.2 lindol sa Eastern Samar By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 4.2 ang Eastern Samar kaninang umaga.

Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang pagyanig alas-10:32 ng umaga. Ang sentro nito ay 54 kilometro sa silangan ng Maydolong at may lalim na 30 kilometro.

Naramdaman ang Intensity IV sa Borongan sa Eastern Samar. Intensity III naman sa Tacloban, Palo, at Dulag sa Leyte; at Balanghiga sa Eastern Samar.

Walang inaasahang aftershock ang Phivolcs kaugnay ng lindol na ito na sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar.

