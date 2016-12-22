Bagyo sa Pasko

Nagbabala ang National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council sa mga insidente na maaaring maganap kaugnay ng paghagupit ng bagyo sa Bisperas at Araw ng Pasko. Ayon kay NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad, inaasahang papasok sa kalupaan ang bagyong “Nina” sa Disyembre 24 o 25, at maaaring unang tatamaan ang Bicol region. “Moderate to heavy rains which may trigger flashfloods and landslides are expected over areas along Nina’s path,” ani Jalad. Nagbabala ang NDRRMC na magiging mapanganib ang pagbiyahe sa dagat sa hilagang bahagi ng Luzon, at posibleng magkaroon din ng pagdaloy ng lahar sa mga komunidad na malapit sa bulkan. “The public is advised to stay vigilant this holiday season, head the advise of LGUs (local government units), and monitor weather updates,” aniya pa. Kaugnay nito aniya ay patuloy na mino-monitor ng mga member-agency ng NDRRMC ang pagpasok ng bagyo at inalerto ang local disaster management councils. Inaasahang makalalabas si “Nina” ng bansa sa Lunes o Martes.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.