JV inabsuwelto ng Sandigan

Ibinasura ng Sandiganbayan Fifth Division ang kasong graft na isinampa kay Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito kaugnay ng pagbili ng mga baril ng San Juan City noong siya pa ang mayor ng siyudad.

Sa 45 pahinang desisyon, kinansela na rin ng Sandiganbayan ang 90-araw na suspension order na ipinalabas nito laban kay Ejercito gayundin ang hold departure order upang hindi ito makalabas ng bansa.

Bukod kay Ejercito, inabsuwelto rin ng korte sina Ranulfo Dacalos, Rosalinda Marasigan, Romualdo delos Santos, Lorenza Ching at Danilo Mercado.

“Let the bail bonds posted by them for their provisional liberty be retired to them subject to the accounting and auditing procedures of this Court,” saad ng desisyon.

Naghain si Ejercito ng demurrer to evidence dahil hindi umano sapat ang mga ebidensya ng prosekusyon na patunayan na binigyan niya ng pabor ang supplier na pinagbilhan nito ng baril.

Sa desisyon, sinabi ng korte na hindi ito napatunayan ng prosekusyon.

“As to accused Ejercito, there is no evidence, testimonial or documentary, offered by the prosecution to prove that he specified or preselected the Daewoo brand…. Moreover, the prosecution failed to present proof that Ejercito pressured or influenced his co-accused BAC members to pre-select the Daewoo brand firearms,” saad ng desisyon.

Wala rin umanong nakitang ebidensya ang korte na overpriced ang mga biniling baril dahil hindi ito nalalayo sa presyo ng iba pang bidder. “As held by the Supreme Court, mere suspicions and speculations can never be the bases of a conviction in a criminal case. Undue injury must be specified, quantified and proven to the point of moral certainty.”

Noong 2008, bumili ang San Juan City ng tatlong K2 cal. 5.56mm sub-machine gun at 17 Daewoo model K1 cal. 5.56 mm sub-machine gun na nagkakahalaga ng P2.1 milyon gamit ang calamity fund ng siyudad.

Si Ejercito ay nahaharap din sa kasong technical malversation sa Sixth Division kaugnay ng kaparehong transaksyon.

Sinabi ng prosekusyon na hindi kasali ang pagbili ng baril sa maaaring gamitan ng Calamity fund.

30

No Matter How Bad Yesterday Was,

It Is Now Part Of The Past