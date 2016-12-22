Singil ng Meralco tataas ng P1 dahil sa shutdown ng Malampaya Bandera

SINABI ni Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi na aabot sa P1 per kilowatt-hour ang inaasahang itataas ng singil ng Manila Electric Company (Meralco) dahil sa nakatakdang maintenance ng Malampaya sa susunod na taon.

“There will be an increase, but what we will do is to minimize the increase to soften the burden to our consuming public,” sabi i Cusi.

Itinakda ang maintenance ng Malampaya natural gas facility mula Enero 28 hanggang Pebrero 16 na magdudulot ng 700 megawatts sa kakulangan ng suplay sa kuryente.

“My directive was clear: the Malampaya maintenance activities should pose no substantial impact to supply of electricity by using all available resources and remedies, because power is a basic necessity for our countrymen,” sabi ni Cusi. Inquirer

