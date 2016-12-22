Duterte pinagbibitiw ang mga opisyal ng BSP

PINAGBIBITIW ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang mga opisyal ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) matapos naman niyang akusahan ang mga ito ng katiwalian.
“You know, I’m going to charge all of you there, criminally. I’ll count one to three, and if you don’t resign, I will treat you as a drug addict,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati matapos pirmahan ang P3.35 trilyong budget para sa 2017.
Ito’y sa harap naman ng reklamo ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) hinggil sa kabiguan ng BSP na magpalabas ng ulat ng Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).
“You have reported to the NBI and submitted it very late. Yet you do not have the assessment report. Kaya, kaya ko nilagay diyan mga—kaya ko kayo nilagay diyan kasi may trabaho kayo,” dagdag pa ni Duterte.
