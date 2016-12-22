P70M jackpot nasungkit sa Muntinlupa By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Isang mananaya sa Muntinlupa City ang nanalo ng P70.9 milyong jackpot prize ng Mega Lotto 6/45 sa bola Miyerkules ng gabi.

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang nanalo ay tumaya sa lotto outlet na nasa Buli street.

Isa lang ang tumaya sa winning number combination na 25-18-14-08-27-20. Nagkakahalaga ng P24.9 milyon ang itinaya para sa naturang bola.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P15,030 ang 83 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero.

Tig-P300 naman ang tinamaan ng 3,250 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 42,595 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

