Pamamaril sa Simbang Gabi: 2 patay By John Roson Bandera

Dalawang tao ang nasawi at isa ang nasugatan nang mamaril ang mga di pa kilalang salarin habang may idinaraos na Simbang Gabi sa Biñan City, Laguna, Miyerkules ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Nasawi sina Allan Fernandez, 36, at Christine Joy Sailog, 12, habang sugatan si Rowena Flores, 46, ayon sa ulat ng Laguna provincial police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-10 sa tapat ng San Antonio Parish Church sa Brgy. San Antonio. Nagdu-duty si Fernandez bilang barangay tanod, nang lapitan at pagbabarilin ng dalawang lalaki. Tinamaan naman ng ligaw na bala sina Sailog at Flores, na kapwa dumadalo sa simbang gabi, ayon sa ulat. Dead on arrival sa ospital sina Fernandez at Sailog, habang si Flores ay kinailangang isailalim sa surgical operation. Natagpuan sa pinangyarihan ang anim na basyo at isang slug ng kalibre-.45 pistola. Inaalam pa ang pagkakakilanlan ng mga salarin na agad tumakas matapos mamaril, habang sinisilip ng pulisya ang posibilidad na may kinalaman sa droga ang insidente dahil kabilang umano si Fernandez sa drug watch list ng Biñan City Police. (John Roson) – end –

