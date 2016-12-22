Duterte pinirmahan na ang P3.35 trilyong budget para sa 2017

PORMAL nang pinirmahan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte bilang ganap na batas ang P3.35 trilyong budget para sa 2017

Ipinagmalaki ni Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno na dumaan sa masusing pag-aaral ng Kongreso ang Republic Act No. 10924, o ang General Appropriations Act (GAA) for Fiscal Year 2017.

“Anchored in the 10-point socieconomic agenda of the President, the P3.35 trillion People’s Budget embodies the pro-people, pro-investment, pro-growth, and pro-development thrust of the government,” sabi ni Diokno.

Idinagdag ni Diokno na pinakamalaki pa rin ang budget para sa Department of Education (DepEd) na aabot sa P544.1 bilyon.

“The DepEd will provide and maintain basic education facilities, create teaching and non-teaching positions as well as develop and provide learning resources to more than 20 million Filipino students­ in the country. Deserving Filipinos will be given access to tertiary education through the P58.72 billion allocation for State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and the P18.7 billion allocation for the Commission on Higher Education (CHED),” ayon pa kay Diokno.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni Diokno na aabot sa P128.3 bilyon ang inilaan para sa Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) program at buwanang rice subsidy para sa mahihirap sa ilalim ng programa ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Idinagdag ni Diokno na aabot naman sa P96.3 bilyon ang budget na inilaan para sa Department of Health (DOH).

“Meanwhile, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is provided with P53.22 billion to fund the universal healthcare program that will address the Filipino people’s need for quality health service,” ayon pa kay Diokno.