Magiging malamig nga ba ang Pasko nina Matteo at Sarah?

HINDI pa sure si Matteo Guidicelli kung magkasama silang magse-celebrate ng Pasko ng kanyang girlfriend na si Sarah Geronimo.

Kaya naman may mga netizens ang nagsasabi na baka raw maging malamig ang Pasko ng dalawa, baka raw hindi maging merry ang Christmas ng magdyowa.

Sa isang panayam sa Kapamilya singer-actor-racer, sinabi nitong hindi pa niya alam kung ano na ang magiging final plan ng dalaga sa mismong araw ng Christmas.

“I am going to Cebu. I do not know her plans yet,” ani Matteo. Pero mabilis niyang nilinaw na going strong pa rin ang relasyon nila ng singer-actress kaya walang dahilan para mag-alala ang kanilang mga tagasuporta.

Hirit pa ng binata “Hopefully, we could spend time together. Siyempre, kailangan maglaan ka talaga ng panahon para sa inyong relationship, di ba?”

Kamakailan, naintriga ang magdyowa na magkagalit daw dahil hindi nga dumating si Matteo sa nakaraang concert ni Sarah. Pero paglilinaw ni Matteo, mutual decision ang hindi niya pag-attend sa nasabing event.

.