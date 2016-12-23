Magiging malamig nga ba ang Pasko nina Matteo at Sarah?

HINDI pa sure si Matteo Guidicelli kung magkasama silang magse-celebrate ng Pasko ng kanyang girlfriend na si Sarah Geronimo.
Kaya naman may mga netizens ang nagsasabi na baka raw maging malamig ang Pasko ng dalawa, baka raw hindi maging merry ang Christmas ng magdyowa.
Sa isang panayam sa Kapamilya singer-actor-racer, sinabi nitong hindi pa niya alam kung ano na ang magiging final plan ng dalaga sa mismong araw ng Christmas.
“I am going to Cebu. I do not know her plans yet,” ani Matteo. Pero mabilis niyang nilinaw na going strong pa rin ang relasyon nila ng singer-actress kaya walang dahilan para mag-alala ang kanilang mga tagasuporta.
Hirit pa ng binata “Hopefully, we could spend time together. Siyempre, kailangan maglaan ka talaga ng panahon para sa inyong relationship, di ba?”
Kamakailan, naintriga ang magdyowa na magkagalit daw dahil hindi nga dumating si Matteo sa nakaraang concert ni Sarah. Pero paglilinaw ni Matteo, mutual decision ang hindi niya pag-attend sa nasabing event.
.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2016, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94