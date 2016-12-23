Billy, Coleen kakaiba ang naisip na tema ng kanilang kasal

MARAMI rin ang masaya sa engagement nina Billy Crawford at Coleen Garcia.
Halos 18 months daw ang hinintay ni Billy para maibigay kay Coleen ang singsing na kanyang binili.
And for 18 months, santambak din ang naging isyu na kanilang hinarap at nalagpasan, kaya raw nang maramdaman niyang ito na ang tamang panahon para yayain si Coleen na magpakasal hindi na siya nag-aksaya ng panahon, “I popped up the question, asked her and I’m extremely happy to hear her say yes.”
Gaya nina Anne at Erwan, sa 2017 nila planong idaos ang kanilang pag-iisang dibdib.
Kung balitang may dalawang versions ng kasal sina Anne at Erwan, balitang kakaiba rin ang magiging wedding nina Billy atColeen. May naiisip na raw na tema o concept ang dalawa para sa kanilang wedding.
May upcoming sexy-adventure-action movie si Coleen kasama sina Jessy Mendiola at Arci Muñoz, ang “Extra Service” showing on Jan. 11, 2017.
Does this mean na hindi na rin tatanggap ng sexy roles si Coleen sa kanyang future projects? Handa kayang isakripisyo ng aktres ang kanyang career para kay Billy lalo na ngayong hinuhulaan ng marami na mas magiging bongga ang professional life niya next year bilang next important sexy actress sa local showbiz?
