Jasmine, Solenn gusto nang mabuntis agad si Anne By Ambet Nabus Bandera

VERY vocal sina Jasmine Curtis at Solenn Heussaff sa pagsasabing lubos ang kanilang kaligayahan sa engagement ng mga kapatid nilang sina Anne Curtis at Erwan Heussaff respectively. Sobrang proud na nag-share ng kanyang emotions ang younger sister ni Anne sabay tsikang looking forward na siya sa pagkakaroon ng mga pamangkin sa kanilang ate at kay Erwan. Mabilis din ang reaksyon ni Solenn para naman sa mahal niyang chef brother na si Erwan na noon pa pala nagsabi sa kanyang ate na nais na nitong pakasalan si Anne na limang taon na rin niyang karelasyon. Well, kung ang mga ordinaryong tao gaya natin ay labis-labis ang kagalakan sa good news na ito, siyempre times 10 ang happiness at excitment ng kanilang mga pamilya at malalapit na kaibigan. Ngayon pa lang ay nakikini-kinita na namin ang pagiging OA nina Jasmine at Solenn sa pagiging tita sa magiging supling nina Anne at Erwan.

