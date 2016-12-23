Vhong gustong buhayin ang ‘Facifica Falayfay’ ni Mang Dolphy

COMEDIAN Vhong Navarro will be out of the country after Christmas. Makakasama niya ang ilang friends sa kanyang out-of-the-country trip.

“After Christmas ay aalis po ako. Diyan lang sa Tawi-Tawi,” patawa ni Vhong sa presscon ng “Mang Kepweng Returns.” “Hindi, pupunta ako ng Hong Kong. Dahil sabi ko nga sa inyo ay nagtitipid tayo ngayon ay mga barkada ang kasama mo. KKB (Kanya-kanyang bayad) po kami.

“Patapos na po ang buwan, eh. Hiniling po ako ng mga kaibigan na kung puwede na kami lang po muna. Kasi every time na umaalis ako ng bansa ay kasama ko ang dalawang anak ko at saka ‘yung girlfriend ko. This time po ay ako lang ang aalis na mag-isa,” aniya.

A fan of Dolphy, may gustong gawing movie si Vhong in the future, “Gustung-gusto kong gawin ang ‘Facifica Falaypay’. Actually, si Manong Gilbert (Perez) ang magdidirek noon,” he related.

Gusto pala niya ang may character na role, “Gustung-gusto ko pong gumawa kasi character ‘yun. Ang feeling ko kapag ordinaryong tao ako, parang kung sa akin ay nakukulangan po ako sa ginagawa ko.

Parang mas natsa-challenge ako kapag may nakalagay sa mukha ko, kapag may iba akong character ay mas nae-experiment ko at mas napaglalaruan ko ang character.

“Kasi noong bata ako ay mahilig akong umarteng mag-isa. Pinatingnan na nga ako ng parents ko sa doctor kung may tama ako sa utak. Kasi mahirap kapag kinakausap ko ang sarili ko sumasagot naman,” paliwanag niya.