Aiko ipinagyabang ang seksing katawan, nag-2-piece bikini

IN a seemingly desperate move to show that she already lost some weight, Aiko Melendez posted a photo of her while in a poolside. Clad with a one-piece bathing suit, Aiko captioned her photo this way:

“My arms…I know I still have those swimmers arms, just showing off that I really lost weight for some who thinks that I’ve been putting too much filters in my Pictures. Cmon haven’t you guys seeing my work out? Videos wont lie dudes.”

In another photo in which she was shown in a two-piece pink bikini, Aiko wrote in the caption: “I promised myself not to post a frontview picture when im wearing 2piece only because iam aiming to get abs, so side glimpse muna guys ok. PS baka di pagkakapantay ng alon isisi pa dn sa akin ha.”

Why is Aiko seemingly ramming into the collective throats of her basher na pumayat na siya? Bakit ba parang she’s so desperate to drive home a point – na malaki na ang kanyang ipinayat.

Kung talagang pumayat ka na, so be it. Ganoon talaga, merong maniniwala at may hindi maniniwala.