Sigaw ng mga bashers ni Mocha! Iboboykot namin ang MMFF 2016!

SA halip na makatulong ay nakalikha pa ng kontrobersiya ang pagkuha kay Mocha Something bilang ambassadress ng MMFF 2016.

Ang feeling ng marami ay hindi siya karapat-dapat gawing ambassadress.

Change is coming kasi ang palabas ng MMFF kaya naman lahat na yata ng pagbabago ay ginawa na nila and this include getting an ambassadress na dati naman ay wala.

They thought siguro na Mocha, with her popularity on social media, will be able to spark interest among netizens para panoorin ang walong kalahok. Parang lumalabas tuloy na walang tiwala ang MMFF sa kakayahan ng walong entries na magbigay ng bilyon revenue.

“Since @MochaUson MOCHA USON is the ambassador of MMFF. I’ll stand not to watch and support MMFF,” tweeted one @cerventestenio

“#MMFF2016 officials shows na wala silang tiwala sa mga entries, they need to get mocha pa para manood ang mga trolls. #boycottMMFF,” @otoko_em said.

Those were just two guys who opted to boycott the MMFF na lumabas sa isang online portal, and believe me maraming-marami pa ‘yan.