Responsibilidad ni Paulo sa anak ni LJ inako na ni Paolo

PINUPUNAN ni Paolo Contis ang mga pagkukulang ni Paulo Avelino sa anak nila ni LJ Reyes na si Aki.

Sa recent post ng Kapuso actor, nakasakay siya kasama ang girlfriend at anak niya sa isang train.

Apparently, nasa ibang bansa sila base sa caption ni Paolo na: “It’s the time of the year again when we can just be US…I love it…#TrainTrio #TrainingTogether.”

Eh, bihira rin namang makasama ni Paolo ang mga anak niya kay Lian Paz. At least, may substitute naman sila sa katauhan ni Aki, huh!

Waring dedma naman si Paulo sa father role na ginagawa ni Paolo para kay Aki.

Pero maswerte pa rin ang aktor kay LJ dahil hindi ito nagde-demand sa kanya bilang tatay ng kanilang anak.