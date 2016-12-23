Alden napabilis ang pagpapatayo ng mansyon sa Laguna dahil sa Aldub By Jun Nardo Bandera

DREAM house ang ipinatayong bahay ni Alden Richards sa isang posh village sa Sta. Rosa, Laguna. Inilantad ng Pambasang Bae ang produkto ng dugo’t pawis sa issue ng isang glossy showbiz magazine na mabibili ngayong araw na ito. Sa social media post ng follower ni Alden nakalabas ang facade ng bahay na kanyang ipinatayo. Sa totoo lang, ilang taon pa lang sa showbiz si Alden pero biglang lumarga ang career niya last 2015 dahil na rin sa phenomenal loveteam nila ni Yaya Dub. Until now, mabenta pa rin siya sa mga TV commercials at next year, muli siyang mapapanood sa primetime series ng GMA na Destined To be Yours with Maine Mendoza.

